R50-billion expected to be seized in 17 state capture cases – Mail & Guardian
Mail & Guardian
R50-billion expected to be seized in 17 state capture cases
The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is hoping to seize at least R50-billion in 17 cases it is currently investigating related to state capture, acting head of operations advocate Knorx Molelle said on Tuesday. In an interview with eNCA, Molelle said his …
