Radical Vibes – Crypto Trader Held At Gunpoint – Forced To Transfer Bitcoin

I know your Instagram bio now says you’re an #investor #entrepreneur, because you snapped up a grand’s worth of Bitcoin on Luno, but you’re still playing in the minor leagues.

Of course that’s playing by the books, using a couple of taps of the phone to land your cryptocurrency of choice, and I suppose it was only a matter of time until we read a story like the one coming out of Oxfordshire.

The picturesque town of Moulsford has hit the news after four armed men broke into a house and forced a crypto trader to transfer his Bitcoin at gunpoint.

The Guardian below:

Thames Valley police said they were seeking witnesses who may have seen the four raiders who broke into the house…and threatened the trader and his partner… Police said nobody had been seriously hurt in what they described as “a targeted incident”. They were called to the house off Reading Road at about 9.40am on 22 January and officers later visited a nearby school as a precaution. Police said the investigation was in its early stages and warned local residents to expect an increased police presence. The village has many large, expensive redbrick houses, and has been used as a setting in several episodes of the TV detective drama Midsomer Murders.

Keep your friends close and your Bitcoin closer.

