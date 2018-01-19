 Radisson Blu Coming to Costa Rica – Caribbean Journal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Radisson Blu Coming to Costa Rica – Caribbean Journal

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Caribbean Journal

Radisson Blu Coming to Costa Rica
Caribbean Journal
The new-build hotel will feature 100 rooms, with plans to break ground in late 2018 and a projected opening date of December 2020. The new Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Papagayo, Costa Rica will be located in Guanacaste in the northwestern corner of
Avalon Intercontinental unveils deal with Radisson Blu HotelNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.