Radisson Blu launches New 155-Room Hotel in Grand Style – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Radisson Blu launches New 155-Room Hotel in Grand Style
BellaNaija
L-R: Carlson Rezidor Group, Senior Vice President Africa and Indian Ocean Andrew Mclachlan, Chairman Avalon Intercontinental, Tajudeen Owoyemi and his wife, HRM Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla lll, The Elegushi of Ikateland and Speaker …
Country Inns & Suites By Carlson® Announces Name Change to Country Inn & Suites® by Radisson
Carlson Rezidor Hotels announces renaming of Country Inns & Suites by Carlson to Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
Country Inn & Suites brand gets Radisson spin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!