Raila Odinga takes Oath of Office in Kenya, challenging President Kenyatta’s Rule

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Kenya, News | 0 comments

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga took a symbolic presidential oath of office on the Bible in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters on Tuesday in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule. “I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people’s president, so help me God,” he said as […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

