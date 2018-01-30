Raila Odinga takes Oath of Office in Kenya, challenging President Kenyatta’s Rule

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga took a symbolic presidential oath of office on the Bible in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters on Tuesday in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule. “I, Raila Omolo Odinga, do swear that I will protect the nation as people’s president, so help me God,” he said as […]

