Raila wants US President Trump to apologise over shitholes remarks
The Standard
National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga now wants US President Donald Trump to withdraw and apologise over abusive remarks on Africa and other Third World nations. In a press statement Saturday afternoon, Raila said remarks attributed to US …
