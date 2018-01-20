Rain of tributes as Ambode, Anyaoku, Fashola, Obi, others mourn Ekwueme – The Nation Newspaper
Rain of tributes as Ambode, Anyaoku, Fashola, Obi, others mourn Ekwueme
The Nation Newspaper
It was a rain of tributes yesterday for Nigeria's first elected Vice President, the late Dr Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme. Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode; Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; former Anambra State Governor …
