 RAN Chief heads 4 member delegation to Southern Naval Command – Business Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RAN Chief heads 4 member delegation to Southern Naval Command – Business Standard

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments

RAN Chief heads 4 member delegation to Southern Naval Command
Business Standard
Vice Admiral Timothy W Barrett, Chief of Royal Australian Navy (RAN), accompanied by a four member Australian naval delegation, visited the Southern Naval Command here. During their two-day visit which began yesterday, the Chief of RAN had discussions

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.