Ranaissance Hotel Ikeja Rebrands to Raddisson Blu – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Ranaissance Hotel Ikeja Rebrands to Raddisson Blu
THISDAY Newspapers
Avalon Intercontinental Nigeria Limited has entered into a mutual partnership agreement with Radisson Blu Hotel. The new partnership led to the change of the corporate identity of the 155-room Renaissance Hotel to Radissson Blu. Avalon Intercontinental …
Avalon Intercontinental seals mega deal with Radisson Blu Hotel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!