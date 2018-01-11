 Range Rover Gutted By Fire Near Third Mainland In Lagos State – Photos | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Range Rover Gutted By Fire Near Third Mainland In Lagos State – Photos

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Another Range Rover razed by fire near third mainland bridge. There was panic after a Range Rover went up in flames at Iyana Iworo along Third Mainland bridge in Lagos. Other road users and passersby gathered in their numbers in order to put out the fire. 
According to reports, the car occupants made it out before the fire engulfed the vehicle. Emergency agents later arrived at the scene to control the situation.
Source: National Helm

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.