Range Rover Gutted By Fire Near Third Mainland In Lagos State – Photos
Another Range Rover razed by fire near third mainland bridge. There was panic after a Range Rover went up in flames at Iyana Iworo along Third Mainland bridge in Lagos. Other road users and passersby gathered in their numbers in order to put out the fire.
According to reports, the car occupants made it out before the fire engulfed the vehicle. Emergency agents later arrived at the scene to control the situation.
Source: National Helm
