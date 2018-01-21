Rangers Players Get N1m bonus For Heartland Win, Ogunbote Relieved – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Rangers Players Get N1m bonus For Heartland Win, Ogunbote Relieved
Complete Sports Nigeria
By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers players will be rewarded with a sum of N1m for their 1-0 away win against oriental rivals Heartland in their Nigeria Professional Football League match day three fixture on Sunday even as handler of the side Gbenga …
NPFL: Rangers Coach reacts to derby win – FCNaija
Rangers players get N1m reward for beating Heartland; Plateau Utd, MFM lose
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!