Ransomware attacks spikes 50% in 2017 – Deloitte

Ransomware attacks grew the most in 2017 with nearly 50 percent occurrences than in 2016 and many businesses and individuals in Nigeria experienced them for the first time in the same year, according to Deloitte Nigeria’s Head of Cyber Risk. In Tweet Chat with hashtag #NigeriaCyberOutlook2018 conducted by the company, Tope Aladenusi, highlighted the latest…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Ransomware attacks spikes 50% in 2017 – Deloitte appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

