Rape Saga: Simi Deletes Angry Tweets In Favour Of Dorcas Fapson, Apologises To Fans
Songstress, Simi has apologised and deleted a series of angry tweets in which she defended actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson who accused a Taxify driver of attempted rape and kidnapping. When the news broke, and with many social media users bashing Fapson, Simi had tweeted in her defence: However, she has since deleted the tweets and […]
The post Rape Saga: Simi Deletes Angry Tweets In Favour Of Dorcas Fapson, Apologises To Fans appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!