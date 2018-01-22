Re-create livestock passage corridors to address farmers/herders clash – CSO urges FG

Search for Common Ground (SCG), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) on Monday advised the Federal Government to recreate livestock passage corridors across the country to end the present farmers/herders clash.

Research Fellow of SCG, Dr Chris Kwaja made the call in Abuja while presenting the group’s recommendations on the uproar generated by the recent anti Open-Grazing laws in some states.

Kwaja said the corridors which would allow cattle right of way was last mapped out about three decades ago, adding that recreating new ones would help douse tension between farmers and herders.

“One of the primary source of confrontations between farmers and herders in the states, especially Benue before the implementation of the law has been encroachment on grazing reserves by farmers and destruction of crops by migrating herds.

“As population and farmland expand, the room for grazing reserves and migration corridors has decreased.

“The federal and state governments should incorporate community level consultative processes where traditional leaders, farming and herding communities are involved in carving out corridors for livestock passage,’’ he said.

Kwaja said the action had become imperative as the fractured relation between farmers and herdsmen was not only having impact on the lives and livelihood of those involved, but also on the sustainability of food production.

He said government at all levels should institutionalise mechanisms for peace building in the light of the present tensions between farmers and herders.

This, Kwaja said would foster inter-group relations and deepen understanding and trust between divided communities.

According to him, there is also the need to strengthen the administration of justice system at all levels.

“Beyond the fact that violators of the law have not been prosecuted, there is a broader challenge with the criminal justice system.

“The criminal justice system is characterised by slowness in prosecution, corruption within law enforcement as well as the costly nature of adjudicates cases.

“A major consequence of this is that impunity thrives, making it difficult for victims of crimes either farmers or herders to get justice when crimes are committed,’’ he said.

