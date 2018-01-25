Read Taxify’s Official Statement following Dorcas Shola Fapson’s Kidnap Experience

Taxify has released an official statement concerning the kidnap experience shared by actress Dorcas Shola Fapson on her Snapchat. The actress had shared a story of how she was almost abducted by a taxify driver and was able to escape only after she emptied her pepper spray on her captor. Taxify, on their official Instagram, shared […]

The post Read Taxify’s Official Statement following Dorcas Shola Fapson’s Kidnap Experience appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

