 Read the reply MTN gave lady after she mistakenly bought N15k Airtime, instead Of 1500 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Read the reply MTN gave lady after she mistakenly bought N15k Airtime, instead Of 1500

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Lady cried out yesterday after she mistakenly bought an Airtime of 15k instead of 1500 from MTN VTU, she posted the screenshot of Twitter, But Got disappointed after MTN Replied her saying they can’t help her. But finally after much pleading Ecobank refunded the money to her.. see details below:

The post Read the reply MTN gave lady after she mistakenly bought N15k Airtime, instead Of 1500 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.