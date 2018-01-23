Real Madrid football Academy takes off in March in Rivers

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday that the management of Real Madrid Football Club would lay the foundation for the construction of the Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers state by the first week of March 2018. The Governor who dropped the hint in Port Harcourt in an interactive session with Sports Editors noted that the Academy would be completed in six months time. Governor Wike stressed that the Real Madrid Football Academy would turn around the business of football in Rivers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

