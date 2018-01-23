 Real Madrid football Academy takes off in March in Rivers | Nigeria Today
Real Madrid football Academy takes off in March in Rivers

Posted on Jan 23, 2018

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers said on Tuesday that the management of Real Madrid Football Club would lay the foundation for the construction of the  Real Madrid Football Academy in Rivers state by the first week of March 2018. The Governor who dropped the hint in Port Harcourt in an interactive session with Sports Editors noted that the Academy would be completed in six months time. Governor Wike stressed that the Real Madrid Football Academy would turn around the business of football in Rivers.

