La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid cruise to impressive away win against Valencia – Firstpost
La Liga: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice as Real Madrid cruise to impressive away win against Valencia
Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties as Real Madrid battled to a 4-1 away win at Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, lifting the recent gloom over the defending Spanish and European champions. The result leaves Madrid 16 points behind top …
