Reasons Why You Should Get On The Agbalumo Train

It’s the season of the African cherry/Agbalumo/Udara. For those people who still haven’t started actively consuming this wonderful fruit, here are some amazing health benefits to help motivate you.

Abundance Of Antioxidants

The African cherry is rich in natural antioxidants which help fight off the free radicals that make the body prone to cancer or heart disease. It’s also highly recommended for the treatment of diabetes.

Low Calories

It’s low in calories so its suitable for those trying to lose weight or people who generally just want to watch their calory intake.

Power-packed With Vitamin C

The Vitamin C content of the African cherry is ridiculously high even by normal standards. Research has shown that it has a higher Vitamin C content than the orange is very good for people who have a Vitamin C deficiency.

Rich In Minerals

The African cherry contains magnesium, calcium, iron potassium and phosphorous which aid bone development, tissue repair and blood circulation. It’s also a natural traditional remedy for minor ailments like sore throats and constipation.

