Red Cross deploys disaster response teams in Madagascar for Tropical Cyclone Ava – Xinhua
|
ReliefWeb
|
Red Cross deploys disaster response teams in Madagascar for Tropical Cyclone Ava
Xinhua
GENEVA, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) said Thursday that disaster response teams are readying response plans in anticipation of the landfall of Tropical Cyclone Ava. The IFRC said in a …
NASA finds a stronger Ava now tracking along Madagascar's coast
Flash Update: Tropical Storm AVA Approaching Madagascar | 4 January 2018
Weather service issues cyclone alert
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!