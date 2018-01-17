Red Dress Saga: Mercy Aigbe threatens to Sue Rikaotobyme & Bride – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Red Dress Saga: Mercy Aigbe threatens to Sue Rikaotobyme & Bride
BellaNaija
Mercy Aigbe has threatened to sue both the designer Rikaotobyme in the red dress saga and the bride. In a letter addressed to the bride's lawyers Capitalfield Attorneys, Aigbe's lawyer, Nwokeji Ibeakokwu & Co., threatened to sue both the bride and …
Red Dress Saga: Mercy Aigbe Responds to Bride, Demands Public Apology Within Seven Days
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!