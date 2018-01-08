Reekado Banks: Like feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Reekado Banks: Like feat. Tiwa Savage & Fiokee [Video]
Daily Post Nigeria
The golden boy of Mavin Records, dropped this dope joint a few weeks ago to close his account for the just concluded 2017. To open things up for the new year he decides to shoot a video for the Del B produced hit track. He was not alone on the song as …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!