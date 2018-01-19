Reekado Banks’ Manager, Temi Expecting Baby With Wife (PHOTOS)

Reekado Banks’ manager and brother, Solomon Temioluwa Seth is expecting his first child with his wife Amy Demure. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017.

Amy’s first ever baby bump photos have surfaced online. see photos below;

The post Reekado Banks’ Manager, Temi Expecting Baby With Wife (PHOTOS) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

