Reekado Banks’ Manager, Temi Expecting Baby With Wife (PHOTOS)

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Reekado Banks’ manager and brother, Solomon Temioluwa Seth is expecting his first child with his wife Amy Demure. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in April 2017.

Amy’s first ever baby bump photos have surfaced online. see photos below;

