 Regina Daniels says she earns N600,000 Per Movie… See Her Net Worth | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Regina Daniels says she earns N600,000 Per Movie… See Her Net Worth

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Teen actress, Regina Daniels is on the cover of House of Maliq’s latest issue; and in an interview with the magazine, she revealed she earns about N600,000 per movie as she was introduced into the movie industry at a very tender age by her mother. House of Maliq also revealed her estimated net worth to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.