Rele Art Foundation: #YoungContemporaries2018Exhibition To Hold In Lagos On Sunday – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Rele Art Foundation: #YoungContemporaries2018Exhibition To Hold In Lagos On Sunday
Guardian (blog)
Rele Arts Foundation is set to hold the third edition of the Young Contemporaries Initiative on Sunday, the 14th of January. This year's event will feature Nigerian visual artists who are using their skills and techniques to drive art in the global …
The Visual Artists Giving a Voice to the Next Generation! Rele Arts Foundation Introduces “Young Contemporaries” of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!