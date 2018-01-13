Relive your old-school headshots with ‘The Duke’ controller for OG Xbox gamers

Most gamers remember The Duke, a massive controller that was released with Microsoft’s original console. Back by popular demand a faithful replica will soon be available for Xbox One thanks to the “Father of the Xbox.”

The post Relive your old-school headshots with ‘The Duke’ controller for OG Xbox gamers appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

