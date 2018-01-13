 Remains of late Major Mannir has been put to rest | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Remains of late Major Mannir has been put to rest

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Remains of the late gallant officer, Major Mannir Hassan who was mistakenly killed by his hand grenade during one of operations in Sambisa forest last week Friday was yesterday put to rest at the Military cemetery in Maimalari Barracks amidst tears, by friends, colleagues, members of the CJTF among others. Late Major Mannir Hassan of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.