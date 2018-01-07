 Reno Omokri mocks FG over 8m blue collar jobs claim | Nigeria Today
Reno Omokri mocks FG over 8m blue collar jobs claim

Reno Omokri has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over its claims of creating eight million blue collar jobs. Minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige earlier said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government had created over eight million jobs in less than three years. Ngige said the jobs were mostly blue […]

