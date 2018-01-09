 Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight booked for UFC 222 in March – Bloody Elbow | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight booked for UFC 222 in March – Bloody Elbow

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bloody Elbow

Report: Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar title fight booked for UFC 222 in March
Bloody Elbow
As expected, Frankie Edgar will still get his promised shot at the featherweight title. According to MMA Junkie, Edgar has been booked to meet champion Max Holloway at UFC 222 in Las Vegas. The UFC hasn't confirmed the fight as of yet. Edgar (22-5-1
Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar rescheduled for UFC 222MMA Fighting
Max Holloway-Frankie Edgar Featherweight Title Clash Officially Rebooked for UFC 222 on March 3Sherdog.com
Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar rebooked for UFC 222FanSided
CBSSports.com –Pundit Arena –Honolulu Star-Advertiser –Hawaii News Now
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.