Report: South Korea Mulls Closure of Domestic Crypto Exchanges
South Korea is considering to ban all cryptocurrency exchanges or just those that have violated the law, and vows to make a decision today.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!