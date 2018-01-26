Reps ask EFCC, ICPC to arrest Mike Adenuga – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Reps ask EFCC, ICPC to arrest Mike Adenuga
Daily Trust
A House of Representatives ad-hoc panel yesterday resolved to issue an arrest warrant against the chairman of Globacom Nigeria, Chief Mike Adenuga for failing to honour its invitations. The panel, which is investigating activities of telecommunications …
