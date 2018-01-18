Reps ask NNPC, NAPIMS to re-award $260m JV contract – Daily Trust
The Punch
Reps ask NNPC, NAPIMS to re-award $260m JV contract
Daily Trust
The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its subsidiary, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), to re-award a $260 million Joint Venture Contract given to GMT Energy Limited …
