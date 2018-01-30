Reps quiz Fashola over TCN $1.5bn loan

House of Representatives has quizzed Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola over the $1.5 billion loan reportedly obtained by the Ministry on behalf of the Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN for electricity distribution in the country. This is coming just as Speaker, Yakubu Dogara restated the commitment of the Legislature to tackling […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

