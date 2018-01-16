Reps to investigate NIA DG’s appointment, $44m cash disappearance

The propriety of the appointment of the Director General ( DG ) of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Rufai Abubakar by President Muhammadu Buhari is to be investigated by the House of Representatives, it emerged yesterday.

Abubakar is also to be investigated over the alleged disappearance of $44m cash from the agency’s vault barely two days after his asumption of office as DG.

House Committee on National Security and Intelligence was given two weeks to carry out the assignment.

This followed the submision of Diri Douye (PDP, Bayelsa) in a motion of urgent national importance when he expressed concern that the country is yet to recover from the shock of the Ikoyigate safe house scandal involving $43.4m, N23.2m and £27,800, the report of which is yet to be made public before being hit with the latest cash disappearance.

“It is disturbing that the issues of the controversy over the appointment and the cash scandals paints a poor picture of our national security and diminishes the reputation of the agency in the eyes of the Nigerian public and the International community,” she said.

The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

