Reps want N5b as campaign fund for president, N1b for governors

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives have sought to amend the Electoral Act to allow for a presidential aspirant to use as much as N5 Billion naira to fund his/her campaign.

The reps are also requesting that aspiring state governorship candidates could also use up as much as N1 Billion naira to prosecute campaigns.

According to the amendments done to the Electoral Act yesterday by the lawmakers, the committee on the Amendment of the Act in its report raised campaign fund for presidential candidates from N1 billion contained in the Act to N5bn and that of a governor from N200 million to N1bn.

Part of the amendment is also seeking to allow for a continuation of the candidacy of an aspirant who dies in the course of the election by his/her running mate.

According to new Section 36 (3) of the Act states that: “if during the commencement of the poll but before the conclusion of the elections for the office of the president or governor of a state, one of the nominated candidates of a political party dies, the commission shall allow the running mate, that is the party’s vice presidential candidate or deputy gubernatorial candidate to continue and conclude the poll and should he score the majority of the votes cast in accordance with the constitution, be declared the winner of the said election”

