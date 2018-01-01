Restructuring: Buhari’s decision retrogressive, callous – Group

The Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) has described the decision of President Buhari to jettison the nationwide demand for restructuring as a retrogressive and callous act. In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Adekoya Boladale, the organization frowned at the stand of the President, calling it a myopic decision guided by sentiment […]

