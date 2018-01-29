 Restructuring: El Rufai, APC want to hoodwink you – Wike cautions Nigerians | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Politics

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the report of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Committee on restructuring, headed by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai was politically designed to deceive people. Governor Wike said this at the South-South Summit held in Port Harcourt. The Governor who was represented by Head of Service, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

