Resurrection Day At Christmas Season
By Ifedayo Babalola The uproar about the inclusion of dead people’s names in a recent list of Federal Government appointments is highly regrettable. Honestly! We should all hide our heads in shame for hindering this government from performing a feat which, had it succeeded, would have announced Nigeria to the world as a one to be reckoned with.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!