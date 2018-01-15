 Revealed! Cause Of Badagry Gas Explosion | Nigeria Today
Revealed! Cause Of Badagry Gas Explosion

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

According to a report earlier today Monday 15th, a gas retail shop in Badagry went up in flames, thereby killing about four persons, while several others had severe injuries. However further reports have stated the real cause of the explosion which was as a result of a leaking gas that exploded due to the heat inside […]

