 Revealed! How President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Lived His Life in UK | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Revealed! How President Buhari’s Son, Yusuf Lived His Life in UK

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

I arrived Guildford, home to the prestigious University of Surrey, on the evening of Tuesday 23rd September, 2014 for my M.Sc. in Economics. I was ushered to my house at No. 22 Hamilton Drive, Hazel Farm Campus of the University of Surrey. I spent that night fatigued and famished because I couldn’t even locate where […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.