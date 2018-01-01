REVEALED: Nigeria lost $1.45bn worth of crude oil in 2015 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
REVEALED: Nigeria lost $1.45bn worth of crude oil in 2015
TheCable
Nigeria lost 27.1 million barrels of crude oil produced in 2015 despite huge expenses on industry security, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has revealed. Added to the $25 million worth of crude that the Pipelines and …
Nigeria loses N260b through exchange of crude oil with petroleum products
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!