Rezidor will open Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara – Romania-Insider.com

Rezidor will open Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara
The Rezidor Hotel Group, one of the fastest-growing hotel companies in the world, will open a new Radisson Blu hotel in Timisoara, the biggest city in Western Romania and the European Capital of Culture for 2021. The five-star hotel will be located …
