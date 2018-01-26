 Ric Hassani’s Answers on the #NdaniTGIF Show will make your Evening | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Ric Hassani’s Answers on the #NdaniTGIF Show will make your Evening | WATCH

Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Today’s episode of the the Ndani TGIF show sees singer Ric Hassani answer random questions about himself as well as play the “Never have I ever…” game. Watch the video below:

The post Ric Hassani’s Answers on the #NdaniTGIF Show will make your Evening | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

