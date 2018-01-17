 Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail – The Punch

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Right of Way issues may delay new Lagos-Ibadan rail
The Punch
The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has expressed worry about a number of unforeseen challenges affecting the construction of a standard gauge railway line between Lagos and Ibadan. The $1.5bn project, whose groundbreaking ceremony was
Lagos- Ibadan railway: We're battling with time — AmaechiDaily Trust
We've paid compensation to residents affected by Lagos, Ibadan rail line–FGThe Eagle Online
$1.5bn Lagos-Ibadan rail project behind schedule ―FGNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.