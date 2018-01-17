Riot Broke-out In Abule Egba, Lagos As Customs Officers Kill Suspected Rice Smuggler – Photos

Riot broke out in Abule Egba, Lagos in the early hours of this morning after Customs officers reportedly killed a suspected rice smuggler and ran away.

According to multiple online reports, the officers chased the man after he attempted to smuggle rice into the country using a yellow public bus. He was shot following the chase and this led to chaos, with irate youths protesting the killing.

In photos shared online, blood can be seen splattered on bags of rice and on the body of the bus used to transport the bags of rice into the country. The body of the slain man can also be seen on the floor covered with leaves.

The killing resulted in a protest. Angry youths went on a rampage, burning tyres and blocking the road on which the dead man lay. It took the intervention of the Officials of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, the taskforce, and the police to quell the riot.

