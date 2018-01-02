 RIP! Former Nigeria Goalkeeper Passes Away | Nigeria Today
RIP! Former Nigeria Goalkeeper Passes Away

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Raymond King has died on Monday at the age of 52. According to King’s former teammate, Taju Disu, the former Abiola Babes keeper died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, after he was transferred from the Ikorodu General Hospital. King was last week reported to be down with partial stroke […]

