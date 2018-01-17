 Ripple January 2018 Crash: Why XRP Is Falling Extensively | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ripple January 2018 Crash: Why XRP Is Falling Extensively

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

As the bloodbath in the cryptocurrency market continues, the focus is on which digital coins are falling more in value compared to the rest. And right now, Ripple XRP is in the red more than the other major digital currencies. It is true that pessimism has taken over the cryptomarket and fear and uncertainty are leading this phase of panic selling. However, the point to note about Ripple XRP is that it is different from other cryptos. It works within the system to enable faster and cheaper financial transactions. And regulators are most likely to be at ease with Ripple.

The post Ripple January 2018 Crash: Why XRP Is Falling Extensively appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.