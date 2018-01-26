 Ripple Price Prediction: 3 Issues with Bloomberg’s XRP Takedown | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ripple Price Prediction: 3 Issues with Bloomberg’s XRP Takedown

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Cryptocurrency, News | 0 comments

Ripple News Update
Ripple (XRP) prices plunged on Friday morning after a Bloomberg Businessweek report said that banks “have no interest in using XRP.” (Source: “Ripple Wants XRP to Be Bitcoin for Banks. If Only the Banks Wanted It,” Bloomberg Businessweek, January 25, 2018.).

The post Ripple Price Prediction: 3 Issues with Bloomberg’s XRP Takedown appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.