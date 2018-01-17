Ripple Price Prediction: Herd Mentality Is XRP’s Gift and Curse

Ripple News Update

As Ripple prices spiral toward $1.00, investors are desperately trying to make sense of the carnage. Some open up about earlier crashes. Others tell stories about how Ripple changed their lives, helped them buy a home, or even start a family.

Not all are so eager to swap tales, though.

One Reddit user grew so frustrated that they started tracking Ripple accounts, desperate to expose any market manipulators. While I admire their resourcefulness, efforts to rationalize this crash are futile. It is herd mentality, plain and simple.

On.

The post Ripple Price Prediction: Herd Mentality Is XRP’s Gift and Curse appeared first on Profit Confidential.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Cryptocurrency – Stock Market Advice | Investment Newsletters – Profit Confidential. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

