Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD To Break $2.40?

Key Highlights

Ripple price is moving higher once again and is currently above the $2.00 handle against the US Dollar.

There is a crucial bullish trend line forming with support at $2.1000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair might continue to move higher and it could even break the $2.40 resistance in the near term.

Ripple price is moving nicely higher against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD is gaining pace towards $2.40 and it may soon break it.

Ripple Price Trend

There was a slow and steady rise in Ripple price from the $1.9000 swing low against the US Dollar. The price was able to move back above the $2.00 hurdle and is currently placed nicely in the bullish zone. There was also a break above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the last drop from the $2.50 high to $1.60 low. It has opened the doors for more gains and the price is likely to towards $2.50 in the near term.

On the downside, there is a crucial bullish trend line forming with support at $2.1000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair is currently testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1.82 low to $2.39 high. However, there is a chance of it testing the $2.10 support area in the near term. The mentioned support is around the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1.82 low to $2.39 high. Therefore, any major correction from the current levels toward $2.10 and $2.00 remains supported.

On the upside, a break above the $2.40 would open the doors for an acceleration towards the $2.50 level.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is slowly moving in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is placed nicely above the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $2.1000

Major Resistance Level – $2.4000

Charts courtesy – Trading View, Kraken

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD To Break $2.40? appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

